State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,616 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth $152,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on APG

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.