State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,457 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,457 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Citigroup began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of SPR opened at $32.49 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

