Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Integer updated its FY24 guidance to $5.01-5.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.010-5.430 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Integer has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $123.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

