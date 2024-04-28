ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. ADT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS.

ADT Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.57. ADT has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

