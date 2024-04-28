Bailard Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.9 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

