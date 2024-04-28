1,654 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $925.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $493.42 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $943.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $810.33.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

