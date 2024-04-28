Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.
Newell Brands Trading Up 12.2 %
Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.
