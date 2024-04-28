Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 341,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.