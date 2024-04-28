Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,718.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 167,146 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 762,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after buying an additional 98,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

