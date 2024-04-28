Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $44.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

