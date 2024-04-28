Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Stock Up 1.8 %

QRVO stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $121.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

