ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 579.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $726.17. 438,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $452.23 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $748.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $720.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,559 shares of company stock worth $8,674,868. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

