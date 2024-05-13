Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.08% of Reliance worth $333,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Reliance by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total value of $1,463,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,430,326.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total value of $1,463,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,430,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,996 shares of company stock worth $31,966,978. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE RS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.73. 98,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,455. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.75.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

