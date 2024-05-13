QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,227 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. 1,172,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,677. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

