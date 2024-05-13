CIBC Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “negative” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.93.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded down C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 262,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,981. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.13.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 EPS for the current year.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.