Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $165.80 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

