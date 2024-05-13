Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Motco increased its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $42,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,434. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

