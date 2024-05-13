Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLC. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.75.
View Our Latest Report on Park Lawn
Park Lawn Stock Performance
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.0968992 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Park Lawn
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Park Lawn
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.