Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLC. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.75.

TSE PLC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,026. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$15.48 and a twelve month high of C$26.63. The firm has a market cap of C$579.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.0968992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

