QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $556.42. 252,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,149. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.28 and a fifty-two week high of $566.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.64.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

