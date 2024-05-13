Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 31.61% from the company’s previous close.

TRZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 64,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,881. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$5.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The firm had revenue of C$785.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

