Insider Selling: Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total value of C$398,350.00.

TSE SJ traded up C$0.52 on Monday, hitting C$80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,165. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 52-week low of C$58.28 and a 52-week high of C$85.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Research analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7666906 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJ. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.57.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

