Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at Evercore

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on SLF. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.09.
In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
