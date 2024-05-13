Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at Evercore

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLF. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.09.

Shares of SLF traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$69.28. 1,028,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,033. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.84 and a 52 week high of C$74.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

