Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Popular worth $337,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 55.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.29. 98,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

