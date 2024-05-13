Karen David-Green Acquires 3,950 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Director Karen David-Green bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,756.31.

Karen David-Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Karen David-Green acquired 875 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$7,770.00.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE PHX traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,556. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.78.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.28. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 50.97%. The firm had revenue of C$165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2855093 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

