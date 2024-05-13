Scotiabank Raises Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$6.50

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.60.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.97. 609,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,084. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.17.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4299835 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In other Rogers Sugar news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 62,370 shares of company stock worth $323,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

