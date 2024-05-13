QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $35,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MongoDB by 279.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MongoDB by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.21. The stock had a trading volume of 434,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,606. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $264.58 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

