Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IVN. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.39.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:IVN traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$19.59. 999,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,036. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.89 and a 1-year high of C$20.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The firm has a market cap of C$24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5209327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Mines

In related news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. 50.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

