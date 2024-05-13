National Bankshares Trims WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Target Price to C$1.20

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WILD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:WILD traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.02. 72,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,182. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83. WildBrain has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

