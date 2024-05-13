QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,601 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,154,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,323,000 after purchasing an additional 131,058 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $123,821,000. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the third quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PKG traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $180.56. The stock had a trading volume of 76,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,657. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

