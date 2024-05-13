Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0400751 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
