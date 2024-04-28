Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $362,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $93.73 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

