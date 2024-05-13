Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$184.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of CNR opened at C$174.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$167.61. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The company has a market cap of C$110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

