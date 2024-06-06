Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $520,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $259.54 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.28 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

