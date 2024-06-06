General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $92,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of General Mills by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $85.78.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

