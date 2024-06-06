Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $245,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,419,000 after buying an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $465.23 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

