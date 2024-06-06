Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,292 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Welltower by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Welltower by 1,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

