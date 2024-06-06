Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 144 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,328 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,605,000 after buying an additional 874,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,952. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $175.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

