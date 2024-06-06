Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Corning were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,721,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1,329.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,496,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,787 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

