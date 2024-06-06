CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after purchasing an additional 726,613 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,173,000 after purchasing an additional 87,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,395,000 after buying an additional 170,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,407,000 after buying an additional 221,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $520,814. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

