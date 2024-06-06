GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 523 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average is $115.59. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 129,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.