Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Coty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Coty

Insider Transactions at Coty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Down 0.1 %

COTY opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.