Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.00.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Arista Networks Stock Up 6.1 %

ANET stock opened at $314.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $316.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,410 shares of company stock valued at $90,940,754 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

