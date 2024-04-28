Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,455,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.57.

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average of $175.68. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

