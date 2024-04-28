Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stake Increased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1,988.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 47.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 124.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 567,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 314,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CAG opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.