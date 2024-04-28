Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $12.73 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 128,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $88.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.50. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.76.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.