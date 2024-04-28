Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6,879.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,277 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

IEI opened at $113.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.10. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

