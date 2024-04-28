Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,927 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,528,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

