U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Stock Price Down 1%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

