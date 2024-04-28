Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 17,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 91.29%.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

