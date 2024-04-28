ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Trading 1.5% Higher

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 1,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 37,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProMIS Neurosciences

About ProMIS Neurosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PMN Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 265,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 3.10% of ProMIS Neurosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

